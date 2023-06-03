ICON (ICX) Hits Market Capitalization of $231.22 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. ICON has a market capitalization of $231.22 million and $2.71 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,860,906 coins and its circulating supply is 958,860,847 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 958,827,778.0727662 with 958,827,783.8816154 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23991005 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,154,700.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

