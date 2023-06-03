Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.17

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.17 and traded as low as $10.79. Ideal Power shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 3,104 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPWR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9,766.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPWR. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ideal Power by 10.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.