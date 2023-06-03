IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.36

Shares of IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.36 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.83). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 482,445 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £304.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,720.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.40.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

