Immutable X Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Immutable X has a total market cap of $455.47 million and $29.29 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002930 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

