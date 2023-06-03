InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,973,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,660.00 per share, with a total value of $7,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,369,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $935.00 per share, with a total value of $467,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,973,035. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,634 shares of company stock worth $9,744,945 in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:IHT Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.