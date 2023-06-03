InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE IPO opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.82. The stock has a market cap of C$228.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.66. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.06. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of C$58.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.4849057 EPS for the current year.

About InPlay Oil

IPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

