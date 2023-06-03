Insider Buying: Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CEO Acquires $101,025.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,882,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,350,642.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $803.20 million, a P/E ratio of -250.87 and a beta of 0.58. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

