Insider Buying: Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,025.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Aware stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Aware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aware in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aware by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aware in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aware in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aware by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.

