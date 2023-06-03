Insider Buying: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Director Purchases $125,640.36 in Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $125,640.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Barclays cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

