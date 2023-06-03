Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells $231,280.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AXON opened at $193.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.01 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,920,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

