Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 1,679 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $38,969.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,789 shares in the company, valued at $9,743,302.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Rice sold 190 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $3,554.90.

On Thursday, April 6th, Michael Rice sold 3,214 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $64,376.42.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 936 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $19,300.32.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 549 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $12,599.55.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $26.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

