Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $83,519.64 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,774,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 261,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,468,000 after purchasing an additional 545,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.