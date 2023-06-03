Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $83,519.64 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,774,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 261,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,468,000 after purchasing an additional 545,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
