Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) COO Sells $60,030.48 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) COO Karin Feldman sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $60,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SMR opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

