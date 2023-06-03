Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.04. Insperity has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $131.09.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438 in the last ninety days. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Featured Articles

