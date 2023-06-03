Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Insulet were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $281.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $192.33 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,656 shares of company stock valued at $12,777,294 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

