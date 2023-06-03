Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 4,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $847,429.28.

On Monday, May 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $164,360.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50.

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00.

Intapp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of INTA stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $6,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $11,468,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,474,000 after acquiring an additional 183,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTA. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

