Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Truist Financial

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IART. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of IART opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

