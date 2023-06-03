Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Cut by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

INTC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.31. 36,520,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,934,688. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

