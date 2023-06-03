Internet Computer Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $11.87 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00017609 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,948,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,476,339 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

