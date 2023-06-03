Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.25.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $312.18 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $317.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.