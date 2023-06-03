Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IVA. Societe Generale upgraded Inventiva from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inventiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

IVA opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Inventiva has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

