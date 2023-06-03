Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,258.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 207,678 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 708.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 272,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 238,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 367,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,057. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.