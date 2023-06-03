Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 114,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 196,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.1239 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

