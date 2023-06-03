Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.62. 101,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 182,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 56.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 1,242.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

