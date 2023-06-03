Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.25

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.25 and last traded at $149.25, with a volume of 7904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.14.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $568.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 458,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

