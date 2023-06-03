Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

VVR opened at $3.73 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

