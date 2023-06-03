Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $335.26

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $335.26 and last traded at $335.26, with a volume of 21162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.24. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

