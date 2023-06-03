Invitoken Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Invitoken has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $44,650.49 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00004870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

