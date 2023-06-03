IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Up 2%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). 503,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 712,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

IQ-AI Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

IQ-AI Company Profile

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

