IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE IQV opened at $201.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA Profile

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.