Ironveld (LON:IRON) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,446,466 shares traded.

Ironveld Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £12.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.32.

Ironveld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.