iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,676. The company has a market cap of $319.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.76 and its 200-day moving average is $403.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.