iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 1,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

Institutional Trading of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 9,718.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

