iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after buying an additional 7,374,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,327,000 after buying an additional 7,237,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after buying an additional 1,680,250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,518,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,084,000 after buying an additional 1,011,028 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,168,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after buying an additional 993,700 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. 1,697,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

