iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.