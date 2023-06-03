iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Trimmed by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,335,000 after purchasing an additional 334,879 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,097,000 after buying an additional 336,924 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,284,000 after purchasing an additional 246,661 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.42. 249,502 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

