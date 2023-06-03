J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Lowered to $157.00 at UBS Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.36.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.8 %

SJM opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.78.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.