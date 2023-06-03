James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

About James Hardie Industries

NYSE:JHX opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.40. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

