Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.39 million and approximately $145,786.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00964366 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $151,822.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

