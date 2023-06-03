John Alan Young Buys 2,000 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) Director John Alan Young acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,955.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Bowlero Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $11.60 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 1,325.87%. The company had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on BOWL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bowlero from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
