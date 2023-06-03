John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HPI stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $19.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

