John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

HTD opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.