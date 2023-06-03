Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Boosted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $57,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 666,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,659,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $407.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

