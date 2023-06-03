Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $553.81 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00053832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00039492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001023 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 551,642,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,707,955 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.