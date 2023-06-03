Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $67.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. Palomar has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.