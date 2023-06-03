Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.
NYSE KVUE opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $27.80.
Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.
