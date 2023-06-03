Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
KVUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, May 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.
Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $27.80.
Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.
