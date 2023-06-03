Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $95.46 and last traded at $95.46. Approximately 2,848 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 1,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.30.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10.
Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.
