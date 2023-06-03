L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,812,000 after buying an additional 775,738 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $105,527,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.22. 1,001,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

