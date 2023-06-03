Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,572 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 3.7% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Lam Research worth $991,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lam Research by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 968,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,069,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 755,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $6.19 on Friday, hitting $613.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $536.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $644.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.